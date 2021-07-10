Link Aadhar with bank accounts to get compensation, K S Eshwarappa tells workers

District in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that 1,07,286 workers in the unorganised sector in the Shivamogga district are eligible to get one-time compensation of Rs 3,000 from the government as they lost their income due to Covid-19-forced lockdown.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, he said, the government is transferring money to the bank accounts of beneficiaries. So far, Rs 21.61 crore has been transferred to 72,065 workers in the district. However, Rs 3.31 crore has not been credited to the accounts of 11,040 workers as their bank accounts are not active and Aadhar numbers are not linked with their accounts. He appealed to workers to link their Aadhar numbers with their bank accounts.

He said State Building Construction & Other Workers Welfare Board is providing various facilities to workers. Food kits are being distributed to workers in the district. Food kits would be distributed to 10,850 workers in 32 wards of Shivamogga city from July 12. He suggested beneficiaries to collect tokens by submitting photocopies of labour card and Aadhar card at the distribution centre and they would be given food kits the next day. As many as nine teams have been formed to distribute food kits to workers. Food kits would be distributed in 32 centres under the guidance of nodal officers.

Mayor Sunita Annappa, City Corporation Commissioner Chidananda Vatare, District Labour Department Officer Vishwanath and others were present at the press conference.