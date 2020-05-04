Liquor sale: consumers flout social distance norm

As liquor shops opened after a gap of nearly one-and-a-half months, sales is in full swing. Thousands of people across the district were seen waiting in queues in front of the shops from early hours on Monday.

The authorities have allowed the sales from 9 am to 7 pm. According to them, 301 shops, including MSIL and other stores, were opened across the district. However, no bar and restaurant was allowed to open.

There are 181 CL 2 shops and 35 MSIL stores in the district. In addition, 82 CL 2 and three MSIL shops function in Mysuru City Corporation limits. The Excise and Police departments and district administration authorities had directed the shop owners to take necessary measures to regulate the customers.

Despite the warning, people violated lockdown norms and flouted social distance in parts of the district. In some parts of rural Mysuru, people were standing close to each other without wearing masks. However, in Mysuru city, people maintained social distance and were also wearing masks.

As the people failed to follow the guidelines, a wine shop owner was forced to down the shutters for a while. A large number of people gathered in front of a wine shop on BN Road in Mysuru. Despite repeated requests by the shopkeeper, the customers did not follow the guidelines and thus, the owner closed the shop for a while.

A video of one Krishna, demanding the state government, to ban alcohol has gone viral on the social media. Krishna purchased alcohol on Monday. According to him, the people quit consuming alcohol if it is not available. “Now, the government itself is forcing us to consume alcohol and thus I am consuming. I will support the government, if it is banned,” he said.

Krishna said that he did not consume alcohol for 40 days, during the lockdown. “Now I consume as the government has opened the stalls. The government claims liquor is the main source of revenue. I will contribute Rs 5,000 every year as revenue, if the government bans it. Not only me, several people are ready to donate money, if liquor is banned,” he said.

According to him, many families are facing hardships and there is no peace in the families due to liquor. Not only poor people, but, well educated and rich people are also suffering due to the consumption of alcohol, he said.