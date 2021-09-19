Liquor shops in DK bordering Kerala open from Sept 21

Liquor shops in Dakshina Kannada bordering Kerala to open from Sept 21

The closure was ordered in the first week of August when Covid-19 cases soared

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 19 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 14:29 ist
The ban was ordered to prevent Kerala tipplers from visiting Dakshina Kannada shops. Credit: DH Photo

Dakshina Kannada administration has allowed the reopening of liquor stores on the Kerala border from September 21as the Covid positivity rate in the district declined.

The stores had been closed in the first week of August as Covid-19 cases in the district rose. The ban was to prevent tipplers from Kerala's Kasaragod district from visiting bars and wine shops.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V in his order said that the liquor shops in 19 villages within a 5-km from the border can function between 10 am and 6 pm. He said that people from Kerala entering liquor shops without RT-PCR negative certificates will face appropriate action. The staff and customers are mandated to adhere to Covid protocol and have to prevent crowding.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Kerala
Liquor stores
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

 