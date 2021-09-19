Liquor shops in Dakshina Kannada bordering Kerala to open from Sept 21

Dakshina Kannada administration has allowed the reopening of liquor stores on the Kerala border from September 21as the Covid positivity rate in the district declined.

The stores had been closed in the first week of August as Covid-19 cases in the district rose. The ban was to prevent tipplers from Kerala's Kasaragod district from visiting bars and wine shops.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V in his order said that the liquor shops in 19 villages within a 5-km from the border can function between 10 am and 6 pm. He said that people from Kerala entering liquor shops without RT-PCR negative certificates will face appropriate action. The staff and customers are mandated to adhere to Covid protocol and have to prevent crowding.

Check out DH's latest videos