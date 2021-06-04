Litterateur Vasanth Kushtagi passes away

Veteran writer Vasanth Kushtagi died of a heart attack in Kalaburagi on Friday.

He was 85.

Kushtagi was admitted to Gulbarga Heart Foundation hospital for low blood pressure a week ago but breathed his last as he failed to respond to the treatment.

He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

With over more than 60 books to his credit, he had a deep knowledge of Dasa literature.

He is known as professor, litterateur, writer, journalist, critic, linguist, and social activist. Kushtagi has made a great contribution to the language of Kalyana Karnataka in various forms.

He was the recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award and was once the president of Kalaburagi District Kannada Sahitya Sammela.

His name was in the forefront while choosing the president for Kannada Sahitya Sameelana held in Kalaburagi in 2020.