Lizard in food: 70 students take ill in Raichur

The incident reportedly occurred due to the negligence of the cooking staff of the school.

DHNS
DHNS, Raichur,
  • Jul 02 2023, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 04:58 ist
Students being treated at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences in Raichur. Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 70 children of government primary school in Appanadoddi in the taluk took ill after they consumed ‘Uppittu’ in which a lizard had allegedly fallen.

Of the 70 children, 40 are being treated in Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Raichur while 30 are admitted to primary health centre (PHC) at Yapaladinni in the taluk. Most of the children have recovered and are out of danger, said doctors.

Negligence

The incident reportedly occurred due to the negligence of the cooking staff of the school.

After cooking Uppittu in the vessel, the staff didn’t bother to cover it with a plate. As a result a lizard fell into the vessel.

Shockingly, the same food was served to children, who started vomiting after having it. The teachers rushed them to the PHC at Yapaladinni. Students whose condition worsened were admitted to the RIMS.

Block Education Officer Chandrashekar Bhandary and police personnel visited the hospitals. Parents, however, were angry at the negligence of the cooking staff.

Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal visited the school and also inspected the kitchen.

He also visited the PHC at Yapaladinni.

