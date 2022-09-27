Local RSS leader’s car vandalised with obscene messages in Kadur

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, and Kadur Dharma Jagaran member Dr Sashidhar Sindhigere Jayanna filed a complaint with the Kadur police that his car, which was parked in front of his house in Kadur, was vandalised with obscene jihadi messages.

“The act of vandalism came to light on Sunday,” Jayanna, who is also the president of Arivina Mane Foundation, informed in his complaint.

He told the police that he and his family had gone to a Ganapathi pandal in Birur to participate in the Ganeshotsava celebrations there on Saturday. The family returned home around 10.30 pm and had parked the car in front of the house.

On Sunday morning Jayanna discovered that air from all four tyres had been removed, and obscene jihadi writings were on the bonnet and the doors of the car.

The RSS leader suspected the vandalism had been carried out to silence a Hindutva worker.

According to Jayanna, he also requested the police to provide his family protection. Sources in Kadur police station said a team had been formed and CCTV footage was being examined for clues about the miscreants.