Lockdown: Betel farmers may need a few years to recover

Farmers complained that betel leaves farms may need a few years to recover from the lockdown effect. Mysuru betel leaves are well-known and received the Geographical Indications (GI) tag in 2005 itself.

The betel leaves have not been harvested since five weeks in the farms, located mainly around Mysuru city in Udbur, Marballi, T Katur, Gumachanahalli and Kellahalli.

Mysuru betel leaves has a variety of heart shaped betel (piper betel) leaf, grown in and around the region of Mysuru. Mysuru betel leaves differ from other betel leaves, because of their smooth texture and hot taste.

The Horticulture department of Karnataka government had proposed the registration of Mysuru betel leaf to the Office of the Controller-General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Chennai, under the Geographical Indications of Goods Act (1999). This was done so that the farmers of Mysuru exclusively have the right to brand their product, using the term ‘Mysuru betel leaf’. It was granted the GI status in 2005 and the certificate was issued on January 30, 2006, which is valid up to March 30, 2025.

Traditionally, in the Mysuru region, a sheaf (bundle) of betel leaves is offered as a mark of respect and during auspicious beginnings. Besides, its use in Ayurveda, people consume it after special meals and during special occasions. For some, consuming betel leaves is a habit.

Farmers Revanna, Choowdaiah, Kempachowda, Hemavathi, Kempadevamma, Sillappa, Purushotham and others said that the vines are full of mature leaves, but they have not been harvested due to the 40-day lockdown.

“Meanwhile, there have been rains. It rained on Tuesday night also. There are also high speed winds. If the present climate continues, the vines will collapse due to the weight of the leaves. If the vines come down, it will take at least five years to restore the farms to the present condition,” they said.

The major betel leaves market is in Udbur near Mysuru, which is closed due to the lockdown. Our produce have huge demand in neighbouring states. Now, the traders should be allowed to come to our farms and buy the leaves, if the market cannot be opened. Otherwise, our future will be shattered, the farmers said.