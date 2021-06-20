Lockdown continues in Mysuru district till July 5

With the positivity rate still above 5%, the state government has announced continuation of lockdown in Mysuru district till July 5.

The government has listed Mysuru district alone under category III as the positivity rate of Covid-19 is high. The government has directed to continue the lockdown for another two weeks.

The districts with a positivity rate of less than 5% come under category I. The districts having over 5% positivity rate are classified as category II. While 16 districts fall under category I, 14 districts come under category II. Mysuru is the only district falling under category III.

The people are requested to come out only if necessary. The shops selling essential items will be kept open between 6 am and 10 am. The district administration and the police urged the people not to move out unnecessarily. Essential services like pharmacies, petrol bunks, ATM, fair price shops, milk parlour will be available.

Pushcart vendors, milk booths and Hopcoms outlets are allowed to operate between 6 am to 6 pm and home delivery of items will be available 24/7. The government has not allowed operation of public or private bus services, taxi, auto rickshaws and cabs except while hired for emergencies. The movement of private vehicles has been banned unless there is an emergency.

No KSRTC buses

Though the state government has allowed operation of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses with 50% of the seating capacity, strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour in other districts, the buses can only pass through Mysuru district. They are not allowed either to pick up or drop the passengers in the district.

Section 144 clamped

With the restrictions continued, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code between 6 am on June 21 and 5 am on July 5. The Commissioner has ordered to maintain social distance and warned against gathering more than five people.

'Abide by norms'

MLA L Nagendra said that the people should abide by the guidelines and follow the norms.

"There will be no relaxation in the lockdown norms till the positivity rate declines. The patients are consulting the doctors only after their health condition worsens. This has resulted in the high positivity rate. While normal and oxygenated beds are available, beds with ventilator facility are not available in Mysuru city," he said.