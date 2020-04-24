Lockdown: Hopcoms lost opportunity to reach people

A section of the people opine that Horticultural Producers Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms) has lost a good opportunity, the lockdown in the wake of the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19, to increase business volume and also to streamline its processes.

Hopcoms, a farmers’ society, founded in 1965 for direct marketing of farm produce, has failed to rise to the occasion. At a time when only groceries and vegetables are in business, due to the lockdown, Hopcoms is yet to wake up from a slumber, they said.

A M Venkatesh, a resident of Siddhartha Nagar said, “Hopcoms outlets ceremoniously display a rate list, but most of the vegetables or fruits are not available. Even those on display are old stock.”

H C Sudarshan managing director of Hopcoms said, “We have a process and we procure vegetables and fruits directly from farmers. The outlets get the stocks by 10.30 am everyday.”

B K Chandrakanth, a resident of Kalyangiri Nagar, said, “Of late, we avoid buying from a particular section of businessmen. Thus, I rode up to Hopcoms in Siddhartha Nagar, even though I know that the price in Hopcoms is higher compared to roadside vendors.”

“I work in a bank and have to attend to work, despite lockdown. If I can get vegetables only after 10.30 am in Hopcoms, it is of no use,” he said.

Naveen Jain, an IT professional, working from home, said, this is the time the government and cooperative agencies, such as Hopcoms should become proactive. “Even auto drivers, photographers, electrical repairers, cycle repairers, owners of eateries and daily wagers are selling vegetables, sensing the market trend,” he said.

Manchegowda, a police personnel, said that buying of groceries, vegetables and medicines are an excuse for the people to come out now.

“Those who used to buy vegetables once or twice a week are now buying everyday. Another reason may be that people have more time for cooking and eating now. Nowadays, there is an increase in awareness about buying things from the organised sector. Hopcoms has the potential to grow like Nandini brand of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF),” he said.

B P Boregowda, former president of Mysuru Hopcoms, said that there is no elected body for Hopcoms, as a person brought a stay to the election, just a couple of days before it was scheduled to be held.

“I admit that the lockdown was a good opportunity for Hopcoms to grow and also to help the farmers. Hopcoms staff say that people do not buy from them. But, if good quality products are not available, why will they visit Hopcoms outlets. Even in future, with proper planning and management, Hopcoms can reach more people,” he said.