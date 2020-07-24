Lockdown in 7 wards of Shivamogga withdrawn: K S Eshwarappa

Lockdown in 7 wards of Shivamogga withdrawn: Eshwarappa

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 24 2020, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 09:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

In a major development, the Shivamogga district administration has withdrawn lockdown enforced in seven wards of the city corporation after residents opposed it. 

Speaking to media persons, District Incharge Minister KS Eshwarappa said the order issued declaring seven wards as cluster containment zone had been withdrawn as people promised that they would take all measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases. 

Defending the move, the minister said the lockdown has been withdrawn across the state. So people opposed restrictions enforced in some areas of the city. "We are confident that they would follow guidelines of the government without fail".

He said that only houses where people test Covid-19 cases would be sealed down and not the entire area in the coming days. Police are given complete power to take action against those who violate the guidelines of the government. 

It may be mentioned here that the district recorded 123 cases on July 23. 

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
shivamogga
Karnataka

