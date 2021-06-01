Lockdown in Udupi villages with over 50 Covid cases

Lockdown in Udupi villages with over 50 active Covid cases

The complete lockdown will be in force for five days

  • Jun 01 2021, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 10:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a bid to check the transmission of Covid-19 cases, the Udupi district administration has decided to enforce full lockdown in villages that have reported more than 50 Covid-19 active cases from Wednesday (June 2).

The complete lockdown will be in force for five days. The public was allowed to purchase essential commodities in these villages on Tuesday.

The villages that will go for full lockdown are Shiroor, Jadkal, Kambadakone, Nata, Kavradi, Hombadi, Mandadi, Koteshwara, Haladi,  Idur Kunjnadi , Ajri, Aloor, 38 Kalathoor, 80 Badagabettu, Alevoor, Perdoor, Thenkanidiyoor, Bommarabettu, Belapu, Belle, Padubidri, Shirva, Mala, Edu, Kukkundoor, Kadthala, Marne, Palli, Nitte, Miyar, Belman, Belve, Mudradi, Varanga, said Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha.

