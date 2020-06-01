Lockdown: Mysuru to go ‘Trin Trin’ again as bicycle service resumes

Trin Trin, the Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) system, resumed services after a gap of nearly two months in the city from Monday.

As the Union government relaxed Covid-19 lockdown guidelines, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar permitted to resume the services in the city. All 450 cycles will be stationed at 52 docking stations in various parts of the city, within a day.

According to Trin Trin manager Asha Kerakatty, the services commenced on Monday and full-fledged services will begin within a day.

There is network problem in a few docking stations and the issue will be set right. Registered members can utilise the services, she said.

All cycles were stationed at Trin Trin Control Room in Krishnamurthypuram and there was a delay in shifting them to the respective docking stations, as a few specially-designed vehicles, used to transport the bicycles, were damaged. Out of six vehicles, five were damaged as a tree collapsed on them, recently during rain.

It has to be mentioned that college students, employees and tourists were the major users of Trin Trin cycles. The demand for the cycles is likely to be less as education institutions are yet to open and tourists footfall is yet to resume.

Trin Trin, the first ever such initiative in the country, is popular since it was introduced in 2017.

The PBS is not limited for students and tourists, it was utilised to promote various activities such as Mysuru Dasara, Green initiatives and also Mysuru. The cycles were used for ‘Heritage Ride’, ride to heritage structures in the city, during Dasara. The bicycles were used to popularise the 83rd All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Mysuru in 2017.

‘Trin Trin’, also an app-enabled bicycle sharing system has more than 12,000 registered riders. On an average 1,300 riders used to register per day before lockdown.