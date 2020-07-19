Lockdown not a permanent solution to check Covid-19: DC Annies Kanmani Joy

Lockdown cannot be a permanent solution to check the spread of Covid-19. Instead, the public should help curb the disease by strictly following preventive protocols, said Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Speaking during a live Facebook session organised by the district administration in Madikeri on Sunday, she said, “There are queries on why total lockdown is not imposed as the cases are on the rise. But, lockdown is not a permanent measure and business activities cannot be held up for long under the pretext of lockdown.”

Rather, every person should follow the preventive guidelines such as usage of masks, hand sanitisers and social distancing. The quarantined people should adhere to the rules without fail, the officer said.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

“The fight against Covid-19 continues. There may not be a logical end to it as it is like a marathon. We cannot rest after covering a specific target,” Annies said.

Talking about the social stigma associated with Covid-19, DC said patients need support and cooperation instead of being ill-treated.

"We should fight against the virus and not against the infected persons,” she said.

She asked the public to cooperate with agencies striving restlessly to keep the disease in control.



As per the revised guidelines, the people with international travel history should compulsorily undergo an institutional quarantine for seven days and home quarantine for seven days. People with inter-state travel history should undergo compulsory home quarantine for 14 days. People arriving from other districts should remain quarantined at home for seven days compulsorily.

“People living in containment zones are requested to stock essential items. There is a long way to go. However, with everyone’s cooperation, we can effectively handle the situation,” she added.

Talking about the delay in test results, the DC said there was a glitch in a machine at the district Covid-19 laboratory which has now been rectified.

“Only lodges have been identified and not the resorts as quarantine centres. Health check-up at the check-posts of the district cannot be possible due to technical reasons,” she said.

The officer, meanwhile, clarified that the designated Covid-19 hospital will not be shifted to Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS).

“KoIMS is an educational institution. Equipment in the district government hospital cannot be shifted to the institute. Currently, the designated Covid-19 hospital is being run efficiently,” she said.

2,000 beds ready

Talking about the preparedness, the officer said the Covid-19 hospital currently has 250 beds and 31 ICU beds are kept ready along with 25 ventilators. Covid care centres have been opened at Madikeri, Virajpet and Kushalnagar. A total of 2,000 beds are readied in the district.

Meanwhile, she invited the doctors from Kodagu origin to serve in the district.

Despite all the necessary amenities, along with Rs 60,000 salary per month, the doctors are hesitating to come to Kodagu. There was no good response for a walk-in interview at KoIMS, for the doctors, she lamented and said that it is a good opportunity for doctors from Kodagu origin to serve in their home district.