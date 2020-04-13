'Lockdown not solution for corona problem'

JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda opined that the extension of lockdown will not solve Covid-19 problem.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Gowda appreciated the measures taken by the governments, to put a brake on the spreading of the pandemic.

Gowda explained that the extension of the lockdown will cause a lot of problems to the farmers and daily labourers. Only lockdown will not help in controlling coronavirus, he said.

Though several measures by the state and Union governments have helped in controlling the spread of the disease to an extent, farmers have to face serious issues than coronavirus, in the future. Farmers have already lost their crops and are facing heavy loss. If this continues, it may lead to farmer suicides, he lamented.

The worst affected are the labourers of the unorganised sector and garment employees. Distribution of 10 kg rice and payment of Rs 1,000 will not solve their problems, he said.

To a query, he said this is not the time to discuss politics. The government benefits has not reached all. I have already written a letter to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. But, I will not comment on their reply, he said.

Pointing at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s city inspection on Sunday, Deve Gowda said, he was accompanied by a lot of officials and police personnel. Where was social distancing? he questioned.

MP Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy, MLAs H D Revanna, A T Ramaswamy, K M Shivalingegowda and C N Balakrishna were present.