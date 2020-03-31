Lockdown relaxation from Wednesday in Dakshina Kannada

After noticing a huge rush for the purchase of essential commodities on Tuesday, Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided to relax the lockdown by allowing people to purchase essential commodities including grocery and vegetables from Wednesday between 7 am and 12 noon, said District in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

He said that people should not panic over purchasing essential commodities. The entry of public to Central Market and Surathkal Market will be prohibited from Wednesday. If shopkeepers notice long queues in front of the shops, he should collect the phone numbers and address of the people standing in the queue and make arrangements to supply items to their houses later in the day, said the Minister.

The supply of milk, LPG will continue. Petrol bunks, medical shops and banks will remain open.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel Reiterated that the border roads leading to Kerala will not be opened, as a measure to check spread of COVID-19.