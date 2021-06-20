Lockdown relaxed till 2 pm in Chamarajanagar district

Lockdown norms have been relaxed till 2 pm in Chamarajanagar district. Partial unlock will come into force from 6 am on June 21. This will be in place till July 5.

The number of positive cases are coming under control in the district with 98 cases reported on June 19. The positivity rate at 6.49%. The state government has announced the relaxations for several districts based on the positivity rate.

With the relaxation, the stalls selling fruits, vegetables, meat, and grocery items can be kept open till 2 pm. The fair price and liquor shops too are allowed to function between 6 am and 2 pm. The roadside vendors have been given permission to resume their business.

However, hotels and liquor shops have been limited only to parcel service. People are allowed to visit parks between 5 am and 10 am. While 50% of the employees can resume duties at factories, it will be 30% for garment factories.

The autorickshaws and cabs are allowed to ply with only two passengers. The KSRTC buses will start services from Monday. Except Mysuru, the buses are allowed to ply to other districts with 50% occupancy.

Speaking to DH, divisional controller B Srinivas said that the employees who had been vaccinated would be called for duty. They should compulsorily produce negative RT-PCR reports.

"There will be no movement of private buses. No decision has been taken in this regard," said district private bus owners association secretary Tyagaraju.