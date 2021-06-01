Lockdown should be extended up to June 30: Revanna

MLA H D Revanna suggested the state government to extend the lockdown till June 30, as the number of Covid positive cases is yet to come under control, in the state.

Addressing media persons here, Revanna said, “The state government has failed miserably in containing the Covid second wave and around 25,000 people have lost their lives. The government has not been providing the exact number of Covid deaths.”

According to the Health Department, around 1,000 people have lost lives to Covid in Hassan district, till date. But, around 1,000 deaths have not been disclosed and included in the count. The lockdown should not be relaxed till the positivity rate comes below 5%, be opined.

The authorities concerned should decide on reopening the schools and colleges after considering the situation post July. Besides, the SSLC and PUC exams should be postponed. The ministers should not issue statements on the lockdown relaxations and concentrate on the health of the common people, he suggested.

The private hospitals should provide free treatment to the poor or the government should bear at least give 50% of their medical expenses. Repeated appeal to the chief minister in this regard has turned futile, he said.