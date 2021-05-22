Lockdown violation: Mangaluru Police Commissioner warns of strict action

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has appealed to the people to adhere to the lockdown regulations of the state government to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19.

Speaking to mediapersons during a visit to various checkpoints on Saturday, he said about 99% of the people in Mangaluru Commissionerate jurisdiction are adhering to the guidelines. It is the one per cent of the people who are violating the law and are engaged in moving around unnecessarily during the lockdown. The police personnel have been directed to initiate strict action against the violators.

Already, over 9,000 cases pertaining to violation of mandatory wearing of masks in public places, 270 cases under the Epidemic Diseases Act and over 170 cases under the National Disaster Management Authority Act have been booked so far in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

In addition, over 2,000 vehicles have been seized for violating the lockdown guidelines. It will take atleast two to three months to get the seized vehicles released from the court. The vehicle owners will have to spend thousands of rupees after getting the vehicles released for repair as the vehicles remain locked for two to three months.

People should realise that the state government takes a tough decision only after consulting experts to check the spread of the Covid-19. People should be aware of the seriousness of Covid-19, the Police Commissioner said.

'Understand seriousness'

ASI Dombaiah Devadiga, attached to Kadri Station who is set to retire in the next six months, said, “I have been urging youth not to roam around freely without adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines. I lost my brother’s son who was just 32 years old to Covid-19 recently. Youngsters tend to take Covid-19 lightly. We realise the gravity of the situation only when we lose our own family members to it.”