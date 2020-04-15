With APMC shut, copra trading on sly thrives in Tiptur

Lockdown: With APMC shut, copra trading on sly thrives in Tiptur

DHNS
DHNS, Tiptur (Tumakuru district),
  • Apr 15 2020, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 20:03 ist
Tiptur copra. DH file photo.

Because the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) market is shut down due to the countrywide Covid-19 lockdown, procurement of Tiptur's copra, which is famous all over Asia, has come to a standstill.

However, it is alleged that throwing caution to the winds, and violating the ban on copra exports announced by Law and District in-Charge Minister J C Madhuswamy, certain traders are buying copra directly from farmers and transporting it to Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh-- where the number of Covid-19 cases is high.  

These traders are buying copra costing Rs 10,300 directly from farmers in the rural areas of Turuvekere and Gubbi like Chelur, Channarayapatna, Bellur Cross and Gandsi for Rs 12,000 and allegedly transporting them out of the state.

Other honest traders have asked the government to fix a time for copra trading just like it has for buying vegetables and essentials like milk and grocery. Some traders are getting past checkpoints claiming that copra is an essential commodity too.  

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
copra
Lockdown
APMC yard
Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee
Kerala
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 