Locust species found in Dakshina Kannada is endangered, not harmful

Spotted Coffee Grasshopper or aularches miliaris found in different parts of Dakshina Kannada district is not harmful, but an endangered species.

After the locusts were found in Shirlalu, Noojibalthila and other areas in Dakshina Kannada, there was fear among farmers on losing the farm produce.

The Agriculture Department in the district had identified through entomologists that the swarms of locusts that arrived in various parts of Belthangady and Kadaba were aularches miliaris.

The department had sent species collected from Shirlalu village of Belthangady taluk to Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR) and Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra (GKVK), Bengaluru for analysis. The reports from these institutes have confirmed that the locusts found in the district are aularches miliaris.

Agriculture Department's Joint Director M C Seetha said that Spotted Coffee Grasshopper is found in Western Ghats of South India and it is one of the endangered species as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The insects are usually found in plantations of coffee, banana, cashew, coconut, areca nut, cardamom and paddy fields. The locusts are not harmful. It can be eradicated while ploughing the land in its egg stage. The nymph can be caught and released to other places. One needs to be cautious while managing the endangered species.

It can be destroyed by spraying neem-based insecticides or by 1.5ml of lambda cyhalothrin 5 EC per litre of water, she added.

