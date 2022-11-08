Lokayukta officials raid RTO check post in Talapady

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 08 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 15:43 ist
A view of the RTO check post at Talapady. Credit: Special arrangement

Sleuths attached to Mangaluru Lokayukta division conducted a surprise raid on the RTO check post at Talapady and found a few illegality at the check post. A detailed report on the illegality and loopholes will be submitted to Karnataka Lokayukta in Bengaluru, officials said. 

Lokayukta SP Lakshmi Ganesh said Karnataka Lokayukta has registered a suo motu case under Karnataka Lokayukta Act 1984 and asked the officials to conduct a raid by issuing search warrant. The Lokayukta directed officials to verify all the documents during the raid and sought a report on the functioning of the RTO check post, he said.

Accordingly, the officials in Mangaluru conducted raid on Monday night and noticed several loopholes in the system. The officials have noticed money transaction through middlemen, loopholes in the documents, and financial transactions through GooglePay and PhonePay.

Mangaluru
Lokayukta police
Talapady
Karnataka News

