Lokayukta probes under way in Karnataka's Tumakuru, Haveri

Lokayukta raids under way in K'taka's Tumakuru, Haveri

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 31 2023, 10:26 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 10:35 ist
Lokayukta raids under way at KIADB officer Narasimha Murthy's house in Tumakuru. Credit: Twitter @ANI/Screengrab

The Lokayukta is conducting multiple raids in parts of Karnataka, early on Wednesday reported news agency ANI.

Probe is currently under way in Tumakuru, at the residence of KIADB officer Narasimha Murthy, while a separate search is being held at the premises of Nirmithi Kendra's sub-division project engineer's house in Haveri's Ranebennur.

More details awaited...

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Lokayukta
haveri
Tumakuru

