Lokayukta raids under way in Karnataka's Tumakuru, Haveri

The Lokayukta raids are under way in different locations across Karnataka against government officials who have allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The raids were under way at their residences, offices and private properties in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Haveri, Mysuru and Bidar districts.

In Tumakuru, the raid is under way at the residence of KIADB officer Narasimha Murthy, while a separate search is being held at the premises of Nirmithi Kendra's sub-division project engineer's house in Haveri's Ranebennur.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Lokayukta raids underway at KIADB officer Narasimha Murthy's house in Tumkuru. pic.twitter.com/GHtOAyDt40 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

The sleuths were verifying the property documents, bank account details.