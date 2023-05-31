Lokayukta raids under way in K'taka's Tumakuru, Haveri

Lokayukta raids under way in Karnataka's Tumakuru, Haveri

DH Web Desk
  • May 31 2023, 10:26 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 15:15 ist
Lokayukta raids under way at KIADB officer Narasimha Murthy's house in Tumakuru. Credit: Twitter @ANI/Screengrab

The Lokayukta raids are under way in different locations across Karnataka against government officials who have allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The raids were under way at their residences, offices and private properties in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Haveri, Mysuru and Bidar districts.

In Tumakuru, the raid is under way at the residence of KIADB officer Narasimha Murthy, while a separate search is being held at the premises of Nirmithi Kendra's sub-division project engineer's house in Haveri's Ranebennur.

The sleuths were verifying the property documents, bank account details.

 

