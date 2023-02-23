Lokayukta registers suo motu case against KIMS

The Karnataka Lokayukta has filed suo motu proceedings against the authorities of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, for denying beds to patients.

The proceedings were initiated by the Upa Lokayukta following news reports, which alleged that the hospital refused to allot a bed to a 67-year-old woman and had treated her in the corridor.

In the notice issued by the Upa Lokayukta, it opined that failure on part of a government hospital to provide timely medical treatment to a person results in a violation of his right to life guaranteed under Article 21.

Based on the suo motu proceedings, the dean and director of KIMS have been asked to submit a comprehensive report. A notice has also been served on the medical superintendent, district surgeon, and resident medical officer, KIMS.