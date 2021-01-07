Lone tusker enters Abbana village, shocks residents

The residents of Abbana village were shocked to find a lone tusker moving around the village in the early hours of Thursday in Alur taluk, Hassan district.

A few villagers took pictures of the wild jumbo from their mobile phones. Some followed it from a distance and others watched it from their houses. Some youths even tried to take a selfie with the elephant.

Later, the villagers shouted, created noise and chased the elephant out of the village.

Wild jumbo menace is on the rise in Malnad region as they stray into the villages in search of food. The residents of several villages are forced to live under constant fear of elephant attack.

The villagers have been demanding a permanent solution to the issue, which has been causing loss of lives and property, in the Malnad region.