Lorry transporting plastic waste from Kerala seized

Town police have seized a lorry from Kerala, tranporting plastic waste to be supplied to jaggery making units (Aalemane) at several villages in the taluk.

The public stopped the lorry near Kiranguru Circle and handed it over to the Police. Environment Officer Ashwini, who visited the spot, checked the lorry and informed the Police.

The plastic waste supplied from Kerala is being used as fuel at the units for preparing jaggery.

It causes air pollution and poses threat to the people residing in the villages.

The lorry was bound for Pandavapura from Kozhikode in Kerala and supplies plastic waste to several villages in the district. Town police have registered a case.