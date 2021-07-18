Low-lying areas flooded in Udupi

Measures have been taken to shift the affected people to safer locations

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jul 18 2021, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 15:28 ist
The sea continued to remain rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture in for fishing. Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Several houses were flooded in Kaup taluk of Udupi following heavy rain across the district on Sunday.

The artificial flood has inundated houses in Majoor, Uliyaru, Karandadi, Mallar residential areas. Measures have been taken to shift affected people to safer locations. A patient was carried in a chair to the safer area in Kaup.

On the other hand, the sea continued to remain rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture in for fishing. Several layouts in Udupi town are also affected by floods.

Karnataka
monsoon
floods
Udupi

