Low-lying areas flooded in Udupi

Several houses were flooded in Kaup taluk of Udupi following heavy rain across the district on Sunday.

The artificial flood has inundated houses in Majoor, Uliyaru, Karandadi, Mallar residential areas. Measures have been taken to shift affected people to safer locations. A patient was carried in a chair to the safer area in Kaup.

On the other hand, the sea continued to remain rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture in for fishing. Several layouts in Udupi town are also affected by floods.