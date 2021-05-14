Low pressure in Arabian Sea, heavy rain forecast for state

Cyclonic conditions developing over the Arabian Sea are likely to bring widespread rainfall in coastal districts, Malnad and many parts of south interior Karnataka over the next three to four days according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"A low-pressure area has been formed over South-east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep region on Thursday morning and it may intensify into a cyclonic storm over East-central Arabian Sea by Saturday morning, the IMD forecast said.

KSNDMC scientist Sunil Gavaskar told DH, "According to the forecast the cyclone is likely to move away from the mainland and not make landfall anywhere in Karnataka. But the impact will be there on us between May 14 and May 16," he explained.

The IMD has issued orange alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada for Friday. Red alert has been issued for coastal districts, Malnad, south interior Karnataka and central districts for May 15 and 16 (Sunday & Monday) and an orange alert for the said districts on May 17.

Meanwhile, the state received a widespread summer showers on Thursday. A daily wager was struck dead by lightning in Ripponpet taluk, Shivamogga district. The deceased has been identified as H L Umesh (47), a native of Aadigadde.

The compound wall of a government school collapsed due to sustained wet weather at Hebbale in Kushalnagar taluk, Kodagu.

Many parts of Shivamogga and Kodagu experienced thundershowers, coupled with heightened thunder activity, on Thursday evening. With heavy rain forecast, the Kodagu district administration has asked the people in vulnerable places to move to safer locations.

Old Mysuru region also witnessed good spell of rain on Thursday. A family had a narrow escape after a portion of their house collapsed at Garakahalli in Srirangapatna taluk in the early hours of Thursday.