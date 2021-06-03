Lunar Exports donates medical kits in Mysuru

As part of the CII Mysuru Covid initiative, Bastian Joseph, managing director of Lunar Exports (Walkmate), handed over 4,000 medical kits, worth Rs 10 lakh, for the home isolation Covid patients in Mysuru to Shilpa Nag, commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation, last week.

Besides, the company also donated PPE kits worth Rs 5 lakh to the Covid warriors through the district administration.