Lunar Exports donates medical kits in Mysuru

Lunar Exports donates medical kits in Mysuru

The company also donated PPE kits

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 03 2021, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 00:56 ist
Bastian Joseph, managing director of Lunar Exports (Walkmate), handed over 4,000 Medical Kits to Shilpa Nag. Credit: DH Photo

As part of the CII Mysuru Covid initiative, Bastian Joseph, managing director of Lunar Exports (Walkmate), handed over 4,000 medical kits, worth Rs 10 lakh, for the home isolation Covid patients in Mysuru to Shilpa Nag, commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation, last week.

Besides, the company also donated PPE kits worth Rs 5 lakh to the Covid warriors through the district administration. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
Karnataka
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA just broke the 'Venus Curse': Here's what it took

NASA just broke the 'Venus Curse': Here's what it took

Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?

Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

 