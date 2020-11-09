M M Hill temple gets FSSAI license to prepare laddus

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), offered food license to laddus and other prasada prepared at Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple, a popular pilgrim centre in the district.
The Male Mahadeshwara Hill Temple Development Authority had applied seeking license from FSSAI six months ago. FSSAI is the legal authority to offer food licenses.
Authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy said that with the FSSAI issuing certificate, all food safety measures and quality standards will be followed at every stage, from preparation to distribution. The authority will follow all guidelines, he said.
