M M Hill temple richer by Rs 2 crore

DHNS
DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Aug 24 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 22:04 ist
Male Mahadeshwara Swamy temple. Credit: DH file photo

The Male Mahadeshwara Swamy temple, a popular pilgrim centre in the district, has earned a revenue of Rs 2 crore in the form of monetary offerings in the last 40 days.

The counting of money in the offering boxes was held on Tuesday. According to sources, the devotees have also offered 2.34 kg of silver and 50 grams of gold to the presiding deity. The counting was last held on July 14.

The counting process was held at the commercial complex near the bus stand. In all, Rs 1,89,31,758 was collected in the form of currency notes and Rs 10,84,582 coins, according to the Temple Development Authority.

Authority secretary S Katyayini, deputy secretary Basavaraju and other officials and staff were present.

