M-TRAC signboards: Lack of maintenance mislead road users

Most of the traffic signboards in the City have faded away. They were installed under the multi-crore Mysore Traffic Improvement Project (M-TRAC-1) by the city police between 2014 and 2019.

Road users claim that the signs are not clearly visible and hence they were misled. The then chief minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 40 crore for M-TRAC, a five-year project. The objective was to regulate and manage traffic as Mysuru was witnessing a drastic increase in vehicular traffic.

C M Subramanian, a retired deputy chief traffic warden said, "The implementation of M-TRAC project on signboards was a game changer, but it's continuation has become difficult. Lack of funds from the government and public vandalism affected the signboards. Allocation of funds for maintenence by the government and steps to arrest vandals may improve the M-TRAC project".

M V Govind Bharath, an advocate, said, “Traffic signboards should be maintained properly so as to notify the drivers of vehicles about approaching events”.

"No person should remove or alter the signboards. Accidental damage to such signboard should be reported with proper explanation without undue delay. Citizens should abide by the rules as ignorance of law is not pardonable,” he said.

"It is the duty of the appropriate government agency to monitor. It is also the duty of the citizens to protect public property,” he added.

"It is a meticulous task to notice and understand the signboards. The present condition of the boards may lead to mishaps,” warned Akshay Sidharth, an entrepreneur.