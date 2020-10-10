MADB rejects exclusion of coastal districts from board limits

The first general body meeting of Malnad Area Development Board (MADB) comprising 13 districts, on Saturday, rejected the proposal to exclude coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi from the board limits.

Speaking on the issue, MADB Chairman K S Gurumurthy said the meeting decided to submit a proposal to the government not to exclude these districts from the board as Malnad taluks such as Sirsi and Karkala taluks are part of the coastal districts.

He said the state government has approved the continuation of 845 development works in the current financial year and the board requires grant of Rs 33 crore for the completion of remaining works. Of the 845 works, 348 works are completed at a cost of Rs 23 crore. Besides, 497 works are in progress. The board aims to complete all the ongoing projects by the end of the current financial year. Though the government had sanctioned Rs 1 crore to each assembly constituency coming under the purview of the board in 2019-20, it has not been released yet.

Referring to the issues of Malnad region, he said Malnad region has issues related to land encroachment, areca growers and many others. The board has decided to implement schemes that would prove beneficial for farmers in the coming days. He also made it clear that the board wants to provide technical assistance to farmers after consulting agricultural scientists.

MLAs Sunil Kumar and Kumar Bangarappa said as per the bylaw of the board, loans could be borrowed from financial institutes. So, the board has to submit a proposal to the government seeking approval to get loans from Nabard or world bank. The board can't rely on grants from the government alone.

Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat President Jyothi S Kumar and Uttara Kannada Zilla Panchayat President Jayashri Mogaveera appealed to the board chairman to sanction grants to zilla panchayats coming under the purview of the board under discretionary quota.

Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Malnad Area Development Board Secretary Mani, MP B Y Raghavendra, MLCs Prasanna Kumar, Ayanur Manjunath, MLAs of 13 districts coming under the purview of MADB, zilla panchayat presidents and Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar and others were present in the meeting.