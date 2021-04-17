Madhuswamy blasts officials for improper utilisation of food grains

District in-Charge Minister J C Madhuswamy on Saturday blasted the officials of backward classes, social welfare and scheduled tribes welfare departments for not properly utilising food grains.

"Food grains needed for one year have been supplied to the backward classes, social welfare and scheduled tribes welfare departments. The district administration would have properly utilised them had the officials sent them. In order to hush up, the officials used the food grains that had worms, prepared food and served the same to the children. The children were treated like cattle," he expressed anger.

The Minister chaired a progress review meeting.

Grains to go waste

About 20,000 quintals of food grains served to the hostels managed by three departments are about to go waste. During the lockdown, these food grains were not used. Rice, daal and other grains now have worms. There was a discussion in the meeting that the officials failed to take appropriate steps to use the food grains.

Madhuswamy lost cool as district backward classes welfare department officer Subranayak said that just 10,000 quintals of food grains had been rotten.

"The officials of the social welfare department returned the food grains. What were you doing? Rice sufficient for one year has been wasted. It is not an easy task to waste 20,000 quintals of food grains. There can be no example for worst administration than this," he blasted.

The backward classes welfare department received 3,300 quintals of food grains. Including social welfare and scheduled tribes welfare departments, about 20,000 quintals of food grains were supplied. It had come to light that rice in Huliyar and other areas had worms. The officials were examining if the rice was fit for consumption, Subranayak told DH.

On district industrial centre

Madhuswamy also targeted the officials of the district industrial centre's style of function.

"Coconut has been identified as a crop under one district, one crop scheme. The government is awarding Rs five crore subsidy per unit to start coconut-based industries. The department has not taken any steps to start even one industry," he expressed displeasure.

'Don't narrate your tale'

Social welfare department officer Prema was also targeted.

"The construction of the community hall is pending for the last seven years. Every time, the progress is reviewed at the meeting. There are just assurances. Are elected representatives here to listen to your tale?" he asked the officer.

Madhuswamy was upset by the move to run hostels in private buildings instead of government structures.

"SSLC students from rural areas attending schools in other areas are facing troubles due to strike by road transport corporation workers and Covid-19. Hostel facilities should be made for such students," he directed.

KSFC officials blasted

He vented anger over the fact that Karnataka State Finance Corporation (KSFC) lent loans to just 22 units.

"Who will be prepared to pay commission and documents sought by the Corporation officials?" he sarcastically remarked.

"The corporation should have lent loans to start 500 industrial units. The State government won'g grant subsidy if loans are not borrowed from KSFC. The officials should lend more loans to industrialists," he directed.

The Minister blasted the scheduled tribes welfare department for releasing funds before the construction of the hostel was completed and cancelling the construction work on the ground that length of the terrace was not proper after the construction work was over at Tiptur.

"Why are you here if you are unable to examine a four-storey building. Go home," he slammed.

'Visit taluks once a week'

The Minister directed the district-level officers to visit taluk headquarters once a week without fail.

Details of the visits to rural areas should be submitted to Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, he said.

On Kunigal tank

"There is a lot of sewage in the tank that supplies drinking water to Kunigal. It has not been cleaned for the last 13 years. The sewage water is being supplied for drinking purposes. The officials will have to be behind bars if someone moves the court over the matter," he warned.

He directed the Hemavathi nala division engineer to release water from the tank, clean it, get rid of sewage and then supply the Hemavathi water to the lake.