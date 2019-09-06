Madikeri gears up for Oct army recruitment rally

Madikeri's District Sports Stadium Men's Compound will host an army recruitment rally next month and has started inviting applications from male candidates across 13 districts in Karnataka. While the rally will be held from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, online registrations for the same, which began on Aug. 9, will close on Sept. 29.

The rally will look to fill vacancies across seven categories, including soldier (general duty) (all arms), soldier clerk, soldier (sepoy pharma), among others. Barring the soldier (sepoy pharma) category, which will accept applications from candidates from all districts in Karnataka, the other posts are exclusive to candidates from the 13 districts that the rally will focus on -- Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Bellary, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Kolar, Chikaballapura, Hassan and Chitradurga.

Apart from the basic requirements -- educational and physical -- a separate fitness test, which will include a 1.6 km-run, pull-ups among other things, will be conducted at the rally site, followed by a medical test. A written test under a Common Entrance Exam will be conducted for medically fit candidates at a later date.

Online registration is mandatory for the rally and the admit card for the same will be sent to candidates starting on Oct. 1.

For more details on the registration and the criteria, click here.