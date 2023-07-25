Madikeri-Mangaluru road affected due to landslide

Following landslide at Karthoji in Madenadu, the movement of vehicles on Madikeri-Mangaluru road has been affected. As a result, hundreds of vehicles have remained stranded on either sides of the road. Earthmovers have been pressed into service to clear the mud.

Tahsildar Kiran Gaurayya said that vehicles will be allowed only after clearing the mud from the road.

MU postpones exams

Following heavy rains, Mangalore University has postponed all the scheduled exams for UG students in affiliated colleges in DK, Udupi and Kodagu districts on Tuesday. The revised date will be announced shortly, stated a press release from Mangalore University Registrar (Evaluation) Dr Raju Krishna Chalannavar.

Meanwhile, holiday have been declared for schools, PU Colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts on July 25.