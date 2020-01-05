Mahadayi dispute: Hubballi representatives hold meeting

In an important effort to come to a consensus and to explore options to find out an early solution for Mahadayi dispute, elected representatives of the region decided to make united efforts and held a meeting in Hubballi, to get Mahadayi water for the State, irrespective of party affiliation.

Congress, JD(S) and BJP leaders, who were engaged in blame game so far, are now discussing the future course of action to get water from Mahadayi basin diverted to Malaprabha river.

After Mahadayi agitators recently asked JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti to make efforts to unite all leaders in Mahadayi issue, he has called a meeting of elected representatives of Malaprabha command area.

MLC Basavaraj Horatti noted that unity among leaders of all parties is now achieved in Mahadayi issue, and more elected representatives would be involved in the next meeting.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council S R Patil, MLAs Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Anand Mamani, Prasad Abbayya, Amrut Desai, MLCs Pradeep Shettar, Shrinivas Mane, former MLA N H Konaraddi, and former MLC Veeranna Mattikatti have taken part in the meeting.

"All required efforts would be made, involving leaders of all parties. Opinion of legal experts will be sought regarding the next steps to be taken," said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Farmers from Navalgund and other areas and Mahadayi agitators are waiting outside the meeting venue.

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar stated more such meetings would be called to move forward in the right direction.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council S R Patil stated that united efforts on the model of Cauvery issue in South Karnataka would be made in Mahadayi issue also.

They also met Mahadayi agitators and farmers after the meeting and assured to make united efforts in Mahadayi issue.

Mahadayi Tribunal's verdict could not be notified in Central Gazette, as review and clarification petitions are before Supreme Court and the tribunal respectively. United efforts would be made to protect the interests of the State, he added.