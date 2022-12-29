Mahadayi: Getting Forest clearances challenge to Karnataka

With the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Thursday approving the revised Detailed Project Reports (DPR) of Bhandura and Kalasa schemes in Mahadayi basin, now the challenge is for the state government to obtain Forest and Environment clearances.

Though the fresh DPR submitted by Karnataka to the CWC has reduced the ecological damage compared previous DPR, still the project required over 61 hectares forest land which falls within core area of Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary in Belagavi district.

Karnataka got just approval for the DPR. Since the project falls in core area of wildlife sanctuary, now the state has to clarify its stand on forest, environment and wildlife clearances before the different boards in the Ministry of Environment and Forests for seeking approval, said an official in the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The CWC's office memorandum of approval of project states that if approved only after Karnataka Government submitting revised DPR as per the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) final award issued in 2018. The CWC also stated that the projects implementation is subject to getting Forest and Environment Ministry clearances.The CWC also said that it's approval subject to the Supreme Court judgement on pending petitions filed by Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra against final award of MWDT.

The CWC also said that Karnataka has to ensure environment flow in Mahadayi river as per the MWDT final award. Withdrawal of water from Mahadayi by all basin states including Karnataka as per the consultation with the Mahadayi Water Management Authority, said the CWC notification.

Basavaraj Bommai headed the BJP government in Karnataka in June 2022 had submitted a revised Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to the CWC with less ecological damage and reduced execution cost of project.

As per the revised DPRs submitted to the Central Water Commission, the state government said it would build smaller dams at Kalasa and Bhandura and construct lift irrigation and transport water through pipes than open canals.

The cost of the revised projects would be around Rs 1135 cr against previous DPR Rs 1,676 cr. Besides, the revised schemes are easier to implement, said an official from the state government. Even diversion of forest land is required only 61 hectares in latest DPR against earlier DPR's 349 hectares.

"On grant of clearance by the CWC is a significant step. Karnataka has got a gate pass to obtain the applicable statutory clearances and implement the project in due course of time," says Mohan Katarki, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, who is in Karnataka legal team in inter state water dispute.

Earlier, the Karnataka Niravari Nigama Limited (KNNL) had planned to construct a huge dam at Kalasa and transfer 1.72 tmc feet of water to Malaprabha river by gravity from the backwater with the investment of Rs 825 cr and diversion of forest around 166 hectares. In the revised plan, a small dam will be built and water from Mahadayi basin to be transferred to Malaprabha river by lifting and through a piped system with the expenditure of Rs 665 cr. In the alternative plan, the height of the dam will be 11 meter against the previous 28 metres. The requirement of forest land diversion is only 37 hectares.

For diversion of water in Bhandura project, the revised project required only Rs 470 cr against earlier Rs 791 cr. Even forest land diversion is only 24 hectares compared to earlier 183 hectares.

"Since Karnataka does not exceed its share of 3.92 tmc feet as per the allocation made by the Tribunal, it will not affect neighbouring Goa, " said an official in the state government.

The Mahadayi project involved building dams across Kalasa and Banduri, two tributaries of the Mahadayi river in Belagavi district and diverting water to the Malaprabha river. The project proposes to supply drinking water to parched areas of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and surrounding areas.

The MWDT had allocated 1.72 tmc water for diversion under Kalasa diversion scheme and 2.18 tmc for diversion under Bhandura diversion scheme totalling 3.92 tmc.However, Goa had approached the Supreme Court opposing the project saying it would cause huge ecological damage to it.



The proposal received an “in principle” approval from the Union Ministry of Water Resources on 30th April 2002. However, the same was kept in abeyance due to the objections of the State of Goa.

Since Congress made it poll issue and planning to launch yatra to blame the BJP headed government at the Centre and state for delay in approval of project, the BJP governments were under pressure to get early nod from the Jal Shakti Ministry.