Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti denied permission to host convention in Belagavi; prohibited orders clamped

Belagavi Police denied permission to Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) to conduct its Maha Melava (convention) at the Vaccine Depot ground Tilakwadi and clamped prohibited orders in Tilakwadi Police Station jurisdiction.

This is the second time that MES has been unable to conduct its event to Oppose the Winter Session of the state legislature that is being held here.

Last year too, MES was denied permission for the convention, however, the event was held after a Kannada activist hurled black ink on MES president Deepak Dalvi.

ADGP Law and Order, Alok Kumar visited the spot and took stock of the situation. He said permission wass not been given to MES for its convention. Entry of political leaders from Maharashtra too was banned.

MES activist Belagavi City Corporation corporator elect Ravi Salunke and Netaji Jadhav who had come near the convention venue were detained by the police.