K'taka: MP Kolhe refrains from Shivaji statue unveiling

Maharashtra MP-actor Kolhe refrains from Shivaji statue unveiling event in Belagavi

Laxmi Hebbalkar had invited Kolhe for the statue unveiling programme as he had essayed the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a TV serial 'Raja Shivchatrapati'

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Mar 04 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 07:17 ist
Amol Kolhe. Credit: Twitter/@kolhe_amol

NCP MP and actor Amol Kolhe has said that he would not attend the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue unveiling programme organised by MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar at Rajhansgad on March 5. He also regretted for use of the name ‘Belagavi’ and said he stands with the sentiments of MES regarding the boundary dispute and the sentiments of Marathi-speaking people.

Laxmi Hebbalkar had invited Kolhe for the statue unveiling programme as he had essayed the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a TV serial Raja Shivchatrapati. 

Kolhe, in his promotion video to attend the programme, had used the word Belagavi which had earned him the ire of MES supporters on social media. In a video tweeted on Saturday, Kolhe said he was made aware of the background of the statue unveiling programme and the stand of MES. He said he stands with MES and the sentiments of Marathi-speaking people and would not attend the statue unveiling programme.

He expressed regret for using the name Belagavi.

