MAHE brings out laser shoe technology to detect if your foot pain is linked to diabetes

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has developed a laser shoe technology for detecting diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.

“Considering the higher burden of diabetic peripheral neuropathy in the Indian population, we have developed and validated laser shoe technology, a cost-effective laser instrument, focusing exclusively on the entire foot region for the management of neuropathic pain in people living with type 2 diabetes mellitus,” said Dr G Arun Maiya, Professor and Dean, Manipal College of Health professions, MAHE Manipal.

Maiya said that the product is clinically validated and is ready for commercialisation.

The Department of Science and Technology, a department within the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, had signed a grant to develop the technology. The product was officially launched at Manipal by Pro-Chancellor Dr H S Ballal, MAHE, Vice-Chancellor, Lt Gen (Dr) MD Venkatesh, MAHE, Dr Anita Aggarwal, Scientist-F & Associate Head, Technology Development Programme, Technology Development and Transfer Division, Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, and Dr P L N G Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, MAHE.

Dr HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE, highlighted that there is a need for cost-effective pain management for neuropathic pain in diabetes mellitus. In India, there is an increasing prevalence of diabetes and the need for early screening of complications associated with diabetes mellitus, especially foot-related complications pertaining to diabetes.

A recent international prospective multicentric study suggested that 67,000 diabetes mellitus patients from different countries revealed 52.6% of microvascular complications, where neuropathy was the highest reported microvascular complication in all regions, ranging from 25% to 83 % of the complications associated with diabetes mellitus, with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) pains carrying significant morbidity and economic burden. An effective means of identifying and treating peripheral neuropathy would have a major impact medically, socially as well as economically, as foot ulceration leads to 80% of amputations.

The preliminary research for the project, published in Laser Therapy journal 2015 (Maiya et al 2015), found that LLLT is found to be effective in reducing the severity of neuropathic pain and improving microcirculation. However, the existing available laser instruments used for pain management of various musculoskeletal conditions and tissue healing are not specific to the foot region. The existing scanning method of laser application to the foot is not covering the entire area of the foot to improve microcirculation of the foot, the research stated.

The principal investigator for the project was Dr G Arun Maiya, Professor and Dean, Manipal College of Health professions, MAHE, Manipal. The team comprised Dr Manjunath Hande, Professor, Medicine, Dr Sharath Kumar Rao, Dean, KMC, Dr Harishchandra Hebbar, Professor, School of Information Science, Hrishikesh, Research Scholar, Karthik, Managing Director, TechnoMed Electronics, Chennai, and Vishwanathan, Managing Director, TechnoMed Electronics, Chennai.



