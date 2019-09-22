Maintain cleanliness atop Chamundi Hill: Somanna

District In-charge Minister V Somanna on Saturday, directed the officials to ensure cleanliness near the Nandi statue and near the footsteps of Chamundi Hill.

Somanna, who visited the hill, inspected various places. Ahead of Dasara, importance must be given to cleanliness. The authorities should make temporary drinking water facility along the foot steps for the convince of the devotees, he said.

He inaugurated high-mast lights, installed by Chamundeshwari Temple authorities near Nandi Statue and near the View Point. He inspected the ongoing works of drinking water unit at the footsteps and directed the officials to complete the works soon.

Somanna visited a few more places in the city where Dasara events will be held. He inspected the arrangements for Dasara Food Mela at Scouts and Guides grounds, Maharaja’s College Grounds, where Yuva Dasara is scheduled. Later, Somanna visited JK Grounds, where Mahila Dasara will be held. He directed the officials to paint the Platinum Jubilee Hall.

Speaking to media, he said, Indian badminton player P V Sindhu will inaugurate Yuva Dasara on October 1 and the event will conclude on October 6.

After visiting Kuppanna Park, where Dasara flower show, is scheduled, he said that a replica of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar will be created using flowers at the Glass House.

MP Pratap Simha, MLA L Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K Jyothi, and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde were present.