Majethia Foundation converts building to Covid facility

Majethia Foundation converts building to Covid facility in Hubballi

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS,
  • Aug 11 2020, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 14:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

The Majethia Foundation, which constructed a hospice centre for critically ill cancer patients at Karnatak Cancer Therapy & Research Institute (Padmashree Dr R B Patil Cancer Hospital) premises at Navanagar in Hubballi, has converted the entire building into a 60-bed Covid Health Centre to treat Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms.

"The building is set up on 17 guntas of land, has separate entry, and is not near residential buildings," said  Majethia Foundation chairman Jitendra Majethia.

According to Karnatak Cancer Therapy & Research Institute chairman B R Patil, the Covid health centre would have facilities like oxygen supply and round-the-clock availability of doctors and nurses. Quarantine facility has also been arranged for medical staff who work in the centre. The new Covid health centre would be handed over to the institute in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, on August 14 at 12:00 noon, he said.

Senior doctor K Rameshbabu felt that private doctors should have come forward to treat Covid-19 patients voluntarily, much earlier than the government asked to do so.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hubballi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Gargling with mouthwash might lower spread of Covid-19

Gargling with mouthwash might lower spread of Covid-19

'Want world-class research infrastructure at IISc'

'Want world-class research infrastructure at IISc'

Will Saudi nuclear programme lead to bomb effort?

Will Saudi nuclear programme lead to bomb effort?

The Lead: How aviation industry is coping with Covid-19

The Lead: How aviation industry is coping with Covid-19

Being a bee is risky in Bengaluru

Being a bee is risky in Bengaluru

 