Majethia Foundation converts building to Covid facility in Hubballi

The Majethia Foundation, which constructed a hospice centre for critically ill cancer patients at Karnatak Cancer Therapy & Research Institute (Padmashree Dr R B Patil Cancer Hospital) premises at Navanagar in Hubballi, has converted the entire building into a 60-bed Covid Health Centre to treat Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms.

"The building is set up on 17 guntas of land, has separate entry, and is not near residential buildings," said Majethia Foundation chairman Jitendra Majethia.

According to Karnatak Cancer Therapy & Research Institute chairman B R Patil, the Covid health centre would have facilities like oxygen supply and round-the-clock availability of doctors and nurses. Quarantine facility has also been arranged for medical staff who work in the centre. The new Covid health centre would be handed over to the institute in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, on August 14 at 12:00 noon, he said.

Senior doctor K Rameshbabu felt that private doctors should have come forward to treat Covid-19 patients voluntarily, much earlier than the government asked to do so.