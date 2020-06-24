Major markets to remain closed for four days

As cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in the city, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde ordered the closure of five major markets for four days, for sanitisation work.

Devaraja Market, Shivarampet, Santepet, Mannars Market and Boti Bazar will remain closed from Thursday.

Apart from sanitisation, marking of boxes, to ensure social distance, placing of sanitisers and measures for thermal screening for customers will be done during the closure. The markets will be opened after all the precautionary measures are taken.

The commissioner said that the vendors in the market have to ensure the safety of customers and the trade licence will be canceled, if any of them fail to follow the guidelines issued to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Mysuru City Police started to register cases against the people, who fail to wear mask and maintain social distance at public places. As per the guidelines, it is mandatory for every individual to wear mask and to maintain social distance in public places. Despite the warnings, people are reluctant to follow the guidelines.

The police have registered 15 cases and have taken legal action against 19 persons on Tuesday. City Police Commissioner Chandragupta said that the drive will be intensified and continued until further orders. He asked the people to follow the guidelines without fail.