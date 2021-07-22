Make KSE next Karnataka CM, Kuruba Mahasabha demands from BJP high command

Halumatha Mahasaba urged the BJP central leadership to make senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa of the Kuraba community the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and thus, provide justice to the loyal worker of the party.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Halumatha Mahasaba District Unit President C Veeranna said the debate on the change of leadership in Karnataka is going on now. "During the period 2008-2013, B S Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and D V Sadananda Gowda were made chief ministers. Yediyurappa became chief minister again in 2019. With this, the BJP high command accorded the chief minister post to two Lingayat leaders and a Vokkaliga leader. This time, the party leadership must make K S Eshwarappa as chief minister and thus give representation to Kuruba community," he said.

He said Eshwarappa is one of the leaders who built BJP in Karnataka and he was imprisoned during the emergency period in 1975-77. He had served in various positions of BJP including the state wing president. He was elected as a legislator for the first time in 1989 and he has worked hard with Yediyurappa to bring BJP to power in 2008 for the first time in south India.

Halumatha Mahasabha office-bearers Ditur Chandru, Raju Mourya, Ghanraj, S M Siddalingappa, R B Paramesh, N Parashuram were present during the press conference.