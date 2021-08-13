Makna elephant found dead in mysterious manner in Hunsur

A makna elephant was found dead in a mysterious manner, at a field, in Gurupura Tibetan settlement, in the taluk, on Friday.

The jumbo is said to be around 25 to 28 years old. It is said that the jumbo had strayed out of Nagarahole park on Thursday night, in search of food, and had destroyed crops in and around the region. It had crossed the wired fence at the land belonging to Honda at the Tibetan camp, when it collapsed and died.

The exact reason for the death of the jumbo, whether it is out of electrocution or normal death will be known after the post mortem report is available.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Satish, Range Forest Officer Namananarayana Nayak and others visited the spot.