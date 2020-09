Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha on Monday said that the Mala-Kudremukh National Highway 169 in Karkala taluk will be closed for two days.

In the last two days, Mala-Kudremuk highway saw landslides and uprooting of trees due to heavy rain. The mounds of soil and fallen trees have hit the movement of vehicles.

The highway will be closed on September 21 and 21 to facilitate the work on clearing the soil and trees on the road, said the DC.