Malaria cases decline in Dakshin Kannada, district still tops the state

The malaria cases have declined in Dakshina Kannada district this year compared to previous years. However, the district still tops other districts by contributing to about 80 per cent of the total cases in the state.

A year ago, 1,701 malaria cases were reported in Karnataka. Of them, 1,397 cases were reported from Dakshina Kannada. Out of 1,397 cases, a huge chunk of 1,306 cases had been reported from Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits. Due to water stagnation at many places, there is a fear of malaria and dengue cases increasing in the district.

While the district had recorded 416 malaria cases between January and May in 2020, the number decreased to 277 during the corresponding period in 2021. Out of 277 malaria cases, 255 were reported from Mangaluru city alone. Even dengue cases had increased with the district reporting 122 cases from January till now.

In 2019, 2,593 malaria cases were reported in the MCC limits while the district had reported 2,797 cases.

“To check malaria and Dengue cases and to create awareness among people, larvae survey is being carried out in the district,” District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal said.

“Health personnel are visiting houses and are also carrying out a field survey. A task force has been set up at the district level. Awareness programme is a continuous drive. malaria test report using malaria Rapid Diagnostic Kits is given within 20 minutes while the report is given within 10 minutes using Quantitative Buffy Coat (QBC) technique for testing,” he added.

District Health Officer Dr Kishore Kumar said that teams had been set up in urban areas. "About 80 per cent of malaria cases in the state are from the district. Dengue cases are on the rise in rural areas. Awareness is being created in this regard. All those who suffer from fever are made to undergo malaria, Dengue and Covid-19 tests. People should not object," he added.

A mobile vehicle has been arranged for malaria testing. People can inform the health department if they have symptoms to avail the service, the DHO added.