Male elephant found dead at Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary

According to the Forest department personnel, the tusker is aged around 60 years and had died of natural causes

Gayathri V Raj
  • Apr 06 2021, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 23:51 ist
The department personnel on patrol found the carcass at the Koudalli range. Credit: Special Arrangement

A tusker was found dead at Koudalli Wildlife range, coming under the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary limits, on Monday.

The department personnel on patrol found the carcass at the Koudalli range. The personnel had earlier spotted a tusker in a weak condition on April 1 in the same range. They were monitoring its movements. The elephant was found dead in Talatti forest area on Monday.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Ankaraju and Range Forest Officer Vinay visited the spot. A post-mortem was conducted and final rites were performed.

