Mall reopens with new safeguards

Following the lockdown, due to Covid-19 pandemic, a couple of malls opened in the city on Thursday.

R Dhanasekaran of Forum Mall Mysuru said, “Safety and hygiene measures are being implemented in the interest of the visitors. Shoppers will undergo mandatory thermal screening at the entrance of the mall. Those with any sign of illness will not be permitted inside.”

“A sanitisation tunnel has been placed at the entrance for people to pass through. Safety indication on Arogya Setu app, wearing of mask, sanitisation and social distancing is mandatory. Footfalls will be monitored, and there is a cut-off limit. There are foot markers in lifts and escalators to facilitate social distancing. QR code-based contact less food ordering and billing ser

vice, safe distance between tables and a separate family section is provided at the food court,” he said.

“Sanitisers are placed at regular intervals, including at the entrance as well as in washrooms.

“In washrooms, spacing is created between sinks as well as cubicles, and contact-less soap dispensers and taps are available. Other aspects like parking are made contact-less. There are precautions in material handling procedures such as sanitising and fumigation of delivery trucks and materials, wearing of masks, gloves for delivery personnel, limited entry of people and material in service lifts,” he said.

The customers can plan their visit by booking convenient slots on www.forummalls.in. Once the slot is confirmed, the customer can use the E-Pass with QR code to enter and exit the mall.